New Retail Development To Hit All-Time Low In Chicagoland

The development of new shopping centers throughout Chicagoland is forecasting at an all-time low of 993,600 s.f. While total square footage continues its near decade-long downward trend, grocery-anchored projects persist as a main driver for new growth, according to the 2018 Chicagoland Shopping Center Report by Mid-America Real Estate Corp.

Factoring a 32 percent decrease in shopping center development from 1.536 million s.f. in 2016 to 1.044 million s.f. in 2017, the 2018 Shopping Center Report anticipates another 5 percent year-over-year decrease with approximately 993,600 s.f. of development in the pipeline. That’s a move from 13 new ventures in 2017 to eight planned for 2018, with the number of expanding sites shrinking from three to two.

The data reveals that new shopping center development has decreased by almost 90 percent since its peak in 2007. Although 2011 saw fewer overall projects, 2018 marks the lowest production area in all 36 years of the report’s tracking history.

“The reality is, for the foreseeable future, shopping center development is not expected to re-evolve,” said Andy Bulson, Mid-America principal and author of the Shopping Center Report.

Grocery continues to dominate development

“Major national retailers are continuing to expand in our markets but most of the growth we are seeing in the Chicagoland area is taking place in existing centers and new development is happening largely within the City of Chicago,” said Mid-America in a statement. “Regency’s suburban Vernon Hills project is the sole junior box anchored center planned for this year.”

This 2018 development planned by Regency will be occupied by Whole Foods, REI, Nordstrom Rack and Home Goods. The 252,000-s.f. grocery-anchored center is positive proof that grocery remains a valuable player in tenant-mix decisions.

Grocery dominated 2017 with six of the 13 developments including a strong grocery tenant. Leading the force was Mariano’s with three new developments and Whole Foods with two.

This year, Crystal Lake will be home to a new Mariano’s, but Mid-America expects that its acquisition by Kroger will stall future developments as it plans a 68 percent national reduction in new store capital and existing store remodeling—shifting focus to its e-commerce platform, innovating operating processes, and advanced customer analytics.

2018 will bring the Chicagoland a 275,000-s.f. Woodman’s Market at the northwest corner of Milwaukee and Deerfield in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. This site is slated to be the first of potentially five new store openings for the Wisconsin-based grocery concept over the next few years.

“This will be a challenging growth plan for a grocer that has historically only added one new store every few years,” said Bulson.

According to Christopher Casper, head of research at Mid-America, citing data from a to-be-released study on Chicagoland Grocery Absorption, there is still available and vacant space that would seem ripe for grocery expansion: “Take Dominick’s Finer Foods, for example; the now-defunct local icon shuttered its last doors almost five years ago, yet 12 of its boxes lie dormant across Chicagoland. Although most former Dominick’s spaces have been backfilled, the remaining sites account for more empty locations than the next 90 percent of grocers have open storefronts. Where grocers are re-entering these boxes, subdivision of space is the new norm. The supply is there. The demand for 65,000-s.f. grocery venues—not so much. For these remaining properties, like most C and D class retail centers, creative partnerships and repurposing is the name of the game.”

Looking ahead at national retail trends that could impact shopping center development in Chicago, Amazon is advancing its bookstore rollout and testing its cashier-less concept. The online giant likely will continue its experimentation into different brick and mortar retail formats, while the effect all this will have on the future of the Whole Foods brand is yet to be seen. If recent news reports are correct, however, and Amazon is seeking out locations for double-the-size store and distribution hub combos, Amazon-Whole Foods could indeed be reimagining the big-box grocery category, says Mid-America. In an environment where back-filling increasingly requires more tenants, these Amazon-Whole Food super hubs could ameliorate falling demand for newer, larger centers and possibly help to spur shopping center development.

Junior box development is slow, but discount department is growing

“We continue to see a lack of junior box development in the suburbs, but this is attributed to the fact that demands are being met by vacancies currently available in the market. Due to bankruptcies and closures, landlords are frequently looking toward discount department stores which have proven to be not only consumer favorites but also the most prolific users of second-generation retail space,” noted Bulson.

In 2017, four of the 13 developments included a discount department store like Ross, TJ Maxx, Burlington and Nordstrom Rack. This year, the largest planned development will be occupied by a Nordstrom Rack. The growth from these retailers is strong, with little sign of slowing down as they expand throughout the Chicagoland area.

Small retail development continues with Target Express

“As we continue to see activity around the gourmet grocery and discount departments’ new developments, Target Express continues to actively (grow) its small format footprint throughout densely populated areas in the city of Chicago,” says Mid-America.

In 2017, Target Express opened a 22,000-s.f. store at the southeast corner of Lake and Harlem in Oak Park, Illinois, and was one of two tenants in a 45,000-s.f. location at Dempster and Bronx in Skokie, Illinois. The smaller Target store format, hyper-tailored to the urban market, is making plans for 2018 with an additional 30,000-s.f. development at Sheridan and Devon in Chicago, and 12,800 s.f. at the intersection of Division, Milwaukee and Ashland in Chicago.

A new normal

The average annual total square footage over the lifetime of this study is 3,928,641 s.f., so production this year would be down by nearly 75 percent from the 36-year tracking average. That said, a more useful assessment considers the wide disparity in development between the periods before and after the financial crisis, says Mid-America.

In 2007, just as the shadow of the crisis began to loom, total development peaked at 8,383,000 s.f. 2008 saw the study’s greatest decline in year-over-year development area ever with a 56 percent falloff, marking a point of inflection that signified the end of an era of aggressive expansion in shopping center development.

Prior to 2009, development totals averaged 4,725,554 s.f. Thereafter, the data illustrates a far more conservative average of 1,563,162 s.f. coming to market each year. Despite total production bottoming out this year, the rate of year-over-year losses is stabilizing, and a new equilibrium is emerging around one million s.f.

“The media’s recent obsession prognosticating a false ‘retail apocalypse’ has done little to engender confidence on Wall Street or provide a catalyst for shopping center development,” says Mid-America. “Despite more brick and mortar retail sites opening last year than closing, lack of support for IPO investment in new retail concepts is limiting the landlord’s options to fill vacant big-box space. Existing centers with in-place tenants and secured rents—perhaps below market yet with impending renewal opportunities to raise rates—have been satisfying the demands of investment dollars in the current market.”

As retailers continue to step back and assess their blending of channels and the size and type of physical footprint relevant for a digital age, this time of transition will continue, Mid-America suggests.

“What’s clear is that tenant demand for space is decreasing across the board, and that C and D class retail will see extensive use-conversion,” the company says. “Ten years ago, the size of an average development was 152,050 s.f. Today that figure has deflated to 110,450 s.f. If we correct for the skewing effect of larger sites, the 2018 average development size is closer to 70,476 s.f. That said, the people are hungry for interesting, more tailored experiences. While the major industry players will maintain a stronghold on market share at-large, the emergence of smaller, novel grocery-food and beverage experiences could fill a void and should not be discounted—especially considering changing consumer preferences and the rise of multi-use live, work, play communities.”

