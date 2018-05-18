Kroger ‘Miracle Balloons’ Will Benefit Children’s Healthcare Of Atlanta

Atlanta-area Kroger stores soon will be filled with “Miracle Balloons” for the grocer’s annual fundraiser benefitting Children’s Healthcare Foundation of Atlanta, a member hospital of the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN).

From May 20 through June 2, customers can purchase $1 Miracle Balloon icons at checkout to help Kroger reach its goal of raising $300,000 to support local children’s hospitals.

“Each year, Kroger looks forward to the Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser, which allows our customers and associates to directly help children living in our community,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “With the help of our customers, CMN will be able to provide even more miracles in 2018 and beyond.”

CMN, one of the world’s leading children’s charities, is a nonprofit organization that raises money for more than 170 hospitals nationwide, affecting the lives of more children than any other organization in the world, says Kroger. Donations to CMN help provide research and training, purchase equipment and pay for uncompensated care—all in support of their mission to save and improve the lives of millions of children every year.

The Kroger Co. focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women’s health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger’s Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta and is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 183 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

Keep reading: