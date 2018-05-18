Sprouts’ First Washington Store Opening This Summer In Mill Creek

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on a new location in Mill Creek, Washington. The new store will be the natural and organic grocer’s first in Washington State.

The approximately 30,000-s.f. store will be located at 13314 Bothell Everett Highway and will open on Aug. 15. Details about the grand opening celebration will be announced at a later date, Sprouts says.

Founded 15 years ago, Sprouts is known for fresh, natural and organic products. Its stores carry more than 2,400 Sprouts Brand products, which meet the company’s ingredient standards. Mill Creek shoppers will discover selections of fresh fruits and vegetables, and barrels of grains, nuts and sweets. Each Sprouts store features an in-house butcher who prepares sausages in-store daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers also will find a variety of fresh and prepared deli items for grab-and-go meals, a selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine. The vitamins and body care department features more than 7,500 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

The new Sprouts is bringing approximately 140 full- and part-time career opportunities to the area.

“Sprouts’ ‘Healthy Living for Less’ approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store,” the company says.

Employment opportunities include:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

“Sprouts offers competitive pay, team member discounts, a fun and rewarding culture, and numerous career advancement opportunities,” the company says. “Sprouts continues to accelerate investments in team members, including enhanced pay, benefits, leadership development and recognition.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 16 states from coast to coast.

