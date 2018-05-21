Alltown Launches Its First Points-Based Loyalty Program

Alltown, a New England convenience retailer owned by Global Partners LP, has launched Alltown Advantage, its first points-based loyalty program that rewards customers for shopping or fueling at any Alltown market locations.

The program is accessible via the Alltown Advantage app or an Alltown Advantage card. Free to download and use, customers will receive two points on every gallon of fuel purchased and every dollar spent in-store, which can be redeemed for all future purchases or fill-ups at any of the operator’s 70 locations in New England.

To celebrate the launch, the retailer is offering a 10-cent discount off of every gallon of gas (up to 20 gallons per fill up) through June 30 to customers who sign up before May 31.

“At Alltown, we are committed to earning and rewarding our customer’s loyalty day-by-day. When we asked our customers what they would like in a loyalty program, we found they wanted fuel discounts, a program that lets them earn rewards on everyday purchases and an easy-to-use app,” said Eric Slifka, president and CEO of Global Partners in Waltham, Massachusetts. “The result is Alltown Advantage, which allows the customer to decide how they want to use their rewards – whether it’s discounts at the fuel pump or redeeming points in-store on fresh made foods or other daily purchases.”

To enroll, no bank account information is necessary, and sign-up takes just a few minutes. Available through the Apple App Store & Google Play as well as online and in-store, customers can sign up and instantly start earning points on fuel and in-store purchases.

The loyalty program allows users to: