BJ’s Adds Mobile Deli Ordering In Two New England States

BJ’s Wholesale Club has expanded its pilot test of mobile deli ordering to stores in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Members in participating clubs will be able to place and track deli orders on BJ’s mobile app.

“We’re excited to offer mobile deli ordering to an expanded group of members,” said Rafeh Masood, SVP and chief digital officer at BJ’s. “We believe the ability to place deli orders ahead of time will make shopping at the club easier and more efficient than ever.”

Through the app, members in the pilot clubs can select their deli meats and cheeses, along with desired thickness, and place an order. BJ’s offers deli meats and cheeses from brands like Dietz & Watson, Land O’Lakes and Wellsley Farms, the latter of which is available exclusively at BJ’s.

All orders will be ready within 20 minutes and will be held until the club closes for the day.

BJ’s files for proposed IPO

On May 17, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. announced that it had filed a registration statement for a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Application has been made for listing the common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BJ.” The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are serving as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering, according to a press release from BJ’s.

BJ’s names Baldwin chairman

The company also announced on May 17 that Christopher J. Baldwin, president and CEO of BJ’s, has added board chairman to his responsibilities, as Laura Sen announced her retirement from the board. In addition, Nishad Chande has joined the board.

“I’m pleased to be named chairman of the board and to continue leading our team through the next stage of our transformation,” Baldwin said. “Most importantly, I want to thank Laura for her countless contributions to BJ’s Wholesale Club over her more than 25 years with the company. Her leadership, vision and commitment to BJ’s have created the foundation for our long-term success.”

Baldwin joined BJ’s in 2015 as COO and became president and CEO in 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience as an executive in the retail and consumer products industries. Before joining BJ’s, he was CEO of Hess Retail Corp. prior to its sale to Marathon Petroleum Corp. Before joining Hess, Baldwin served in a variety of executive level roles at Kraft Foods (Nabisco), The Hershey Co. and Procter & Gamble. Baldwin also serves as chairman of the National Retail Federation (NRF) board of directors.

Chande is a senior managing director at CVC Capital Partners, where he is a member of the consumer/retail team. Prior to joining CVC in 2016, Chande worked at Centre Partners. He also has experience at Bain & Co., Raymond James Capital and Schroders. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Dartmouth College.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states in the eastern U.S.