Global Partners To Acquire Jiffy Mart C-Store Assets

Global Partners LP plans to purchase the retail fuel and convenience store assets of Vermont-based Champlain Oil Co. Inc., including 37 company-operated gas stations with Jiffy Mart-branded convenience stores in Vermont and New Hampshire and nearly 24 fuel sites that are either owned or leased.

The transaction also includes fuel supply agreements for nearly 70 gas stations in Vermont and New Hampshire. These stations market the Mobil, Shell, Citgo, Sunoco and Irving fuel brands.

“Building on our skill as a strategic acquirer, this acquisition is an excellent fit for Global, expanding our retail business into Vermont and growing our presence in New Hampshire,” said Global Partners President and CEO Eric Slifka. “Jiffy Mart is an established brand with locations along high-traffic routes throughout northern New England. The acquisition benefits from our vertically integrated model, providing additional volume to our strategically situated terminals including those in Burlington, Vermont, and Albany, New York. We are very excited about adding retail facilities to our portfolio and expect the transaction to be accretive within the first full year of operations.”

The purchase is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Global Partners owns 1,500 retail locations, primarily in the Northeast, and is one of the largest regional independent owners, suppliers and operators of gas stations and convenience stores. The company also is one of the largest distributors of gasoline, residual oil and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England and New York.