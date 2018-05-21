MFA Saddened By Passing Of Longtime Lobbyist Bob Barry

The Massachusetts Food Association (MFA) was saddened to learn of the recent passing of Robert “Bob” Barry, longtime friend of the Massachusetts food industry who served as the MFA lobbyist for more than 35 years.

According to MFA President Chris Flynn and MFA VP Brian Houghton, “Bob worked tirelessly to represent the industry on Beacon Hill. Among the many accomplishments achieved under Bob’s guidance were item pricing relief and expanded liquor licenses. Bob was a genuine people person who was admired and respected by everyone who knew him. He connected with everyone he met and fostered relationships, making him an effective champion for the industry with the legislators on Beacon Hill.”

They added, “Many will remember Bob and his wife, Mary Ann, as frequent attendees at conventions and Hall of Fame dinners. MFA and the halls of the State House will miss Bob’s presence.”

Funeral services will be private. Additional information will be forwarded by the MFA office.

Donations in Barry’s memory may be sent to Massachusetts General Cancer Center or a charity of one’s choice.

The address for Massachusetts General Hospital is:

Cancer Center at Mass. General Hospital c/o Development Office 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540 Boston MA 02114 Attn: Catherine Baten

Donors should make checks payable to Massachusetts General Hospital and include Robert S. Barry on the memo line.