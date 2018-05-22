Aptaris President, CEO Joins Self Point Board Of Directors

Self Point, a digital commerce partner for supermarkets and specialty food retailers, has appointed Tom O’Reilly to its board of directors.

O’Reilly is a retail executive and entrepreneur with experience supporting retailers in elevating their brands, increasing sales and boosting customer loyalty, says Self Point. As president and CEO of Aptaris, an enterprise marketing and promotions management innovator, O’Reilly transformed the organization from a printing and creative services-focused resource for retailers into a software-as-a-service and marketing intelligence partner. Aptaris recently was acquired by dunnhumby, a data science company.

“Tom is a welcome addition to our board of directors. He has a rich experience in bringing business process and innovations to life with retailers across all trade groups—especially grocers,” said Mike Haaf, CEO of Self Point. “Tom has worked with global brands, national retailers, independent grocers and major technology firms and is known for sparking collaborations toward progressive solutions.”

“O’Reilly has a deep understanding of the retail business from both the store and vendor perspectives,” says Self Point. “With past roles including senior vice president of sales at Vertis Communications and senior sales executive at Valassis, he brings decades of hands-on experience in advertising and promotions including new media innovations. O’Reilly is known as a forward-thinking leader with a history of driving innovation, growth and profitability.”

“I’m impressed by the Self Point solution and the tech-savvy team,” says O’Reilly. “My goal is to share what food retailers really care about. It’s exciting to support the Self Point team as they assist supermarkets with their e-commerce strategies.”

Self Point aims to support food retailers’ transition to online, mobile and social media markets while elevating customer experience and loyalty. The Self Point technology suite integrates point of sale and retail catalogs into a mobile-first, custom-branded e-commerce experience. Founded in 2012, Self Point has a growing client base including Unilever Israel, Associated Supermarkets and Piggly Wiggly.

