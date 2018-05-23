Former SNAC Int’l. President Dempsey To Helm Kennie’s Markets

Tom Dempsey Jr. has been chosen as new president and CEO of Kennie’s Markets in Littlestown, Pennsylvania. He succeeds P.K. Hoover, who announced his retirement after 40 years with the company. Hoover had served as president and CEO since 1987.

“One of the most important final decisions a CEO can make is the selection of a successor. I am confident I have made the right choice in hiring Tom, an industry veteran who has served on Kennie’s board since 2015,” Hoover said. “With our organization becoming 100 percent employee-owned in 2015, Tom already has a dedicated and experienced team to assist him in his new role. I am proud to have served our communities and worked with the Kennie’s family of employees and am forever grateful to our loyal customers.”

Dempsey brings to Kennie’s Markets a notable resumé of consumer packaged goods and retail grocery experience. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of the Snack Food Association, spearheading the organization’s expansion to a global trade association under the newly branded SNAC International.

Previously, Dempsey held several senior management roles with Utz Quality Foods, including president, during his 24-year tenure with the organization.

“I look forward to working with the almost 500 hardworking employee-owners of Kennie’s Markets to continue to serve our local communities the way that P.K. and his family have over the past 50 years. My focus will continue to be supporting our employee owners and providing Kennie’s customers unmatched quality and service,” Dempsey said.

Kennie’s Markets was co-founded by R. Kenneth Foust and Paul Hoover in 1959 as a single store in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Today there are five locations in Biglerville, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, and Taneytown, Maryland.