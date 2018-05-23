Festival Foods Fresh Market Exhibit Opens May 31 At Children’s Museum

The Festival Foods Fresh Market Exhibit—an interactive educational marketplace—is set to open at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. The open-air marketplace concept harkens back to the way people shopped for groceries in earlier times and the importance of supporting and interacting with local, sustainable food systems.

Each of the market stands displays local food and products, including dairy, meats, fruits, vegetables and honey and flowers. The new interactive exhibit has been seamlessly incorporated into the historic “Port of Sheboygan” located on the third floor of the museum. The exhibit also includes an old-world classroom, ship, lighthouse and vintage fire truck.

Special commemorations are scheduled to celebrate the new offering at Above & Beyond Children’s Museum. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for May 31 at 4 p.m. with the Sheboygan Chamber of Commerce and special guests. A grand opening celebration will be hosted Saturday, June 2, from 10 a.m.-noon featuring special activities and take-home gifts. The grand opening celebration is included with paid admission. The special event has been scheduled in timing with the commencement of the SCIO Farmers Market hosted at nearby Fountain Park.

The exhibit is made possible by community sponsorships and partnerships. Festival Foods is the premier sponsor with additional funding from the Alliant Energy Foundation, Sargento Foods and the Sheboygan Early Bird Rotary Club.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in bringing this exhibit to Sheboygan-area families,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods. “As a grocer who started in a small town, we recognize the important history this exhibit teaches our youth—that buying fresh and local products was important long ago, and it is still important today.”

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum staff collaborated with Nourish and the Sheboygan County Historical Society to collectively design and support the exhibit. The structure was constructed by John Schmitz of Custom Built. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available to support programming and special events related to the Festival Foods Fresh Market.

“Grocery exhibits in children’s museums are a true favorite. We are thrilled to provide visitors with a fun interactive tribute to our community’s food products and services and its people,” said Emily Rendall-Araujo, Above & Beyond Children’s Museum executive director.

Festival Foods Fresh Market programming will launch in June designed to demonstrate the importance of healthy ingredients to inspire children and their families to enjoy nutritious meals and snacks. Programs will be designed to educate children and their parents and caregivers about healthy food choices.

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum of Sheboygan County is a 501(c)(3) community funded, visitor supported nonprofit organization. It is located at 902 North 8th Street in Sheboygan.