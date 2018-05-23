The Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association (PFMA), a statewide retail food trade association, recently celebrated 65 years of service and its longtime President and CEO David McCorkle during its annual conference, May 8-9 at the Omni Bedford Springs Resort, Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Five former PFMA chairmen shared the association’s 65 years of accomplishments with the audience and saluted McCorkle’s work over the past 35 years during a dinner celebration.

Former Chairmen Christy Spoa, Ellwood City Save-A-Lot; Scott Hartman, Rutter’s; Louie Sheetz, Sheetz Inc.; Dan McNabb, Baldwin-Whitehall Food Stores; Paul Rankin, Country Fair Inc.; and current chairman, Jeff Brown of Brown’s Super Stores shared accomplishments such as starting business services, Pennsylvania Coupon Redemption Services and MEMO Financial Services; the Scanning Certification Program; Responsible Tobacco Sales Certification Program; and the Thomas R. and Laura Ridge Scholarship Program.

They also recognized legislation PFMA and its members helped get implemented, such as adult beverage sales, a uniform food code, tougher organized retail crime penalties and efforts to prevent waste and promote recycling.

Former Pennsylvania governor Tom Ridge provided a video message recognizing the association’s work and McCorkle’s contribution to the industry.

Hartman announced that starting next year, one of the Thomas R. and Laura Ridge scholarships will be designated the David and Kathryn McCorkle Scholarship for David and his wife Kathy’s contributions to Pennsylvania’s food industry.

McCorkle, who currently serves as president emeritus, praised the association and its members.

“What you have in this room is really very special in the country, and we’re going to have to work doubly hard in the next decade to make sure the successes we’ve enjoyed to date continue in the future,” he said. “It’s a changing industry. It’s a changing consumer and your jobs are changing.”

In addition to the celebratory dinner, PFMA offered educational seminars and a golf outing at the event. Speakers included Jeff Lenard, VP of strategic industry initiatives for the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), who presented “Building a Healthier Convenience Store.” Daniel Dowdy and Patrick Donahue of Federated Insurance offered ideas on “Improving Your Business’s Human Resource Tactics.”

Lisa Dell’Alba of Square One Markets moderated a panel of Millennials, who discussed shopping habits, marketing, technology, and what attracts and keeps Millennials at a company.

Panelists included Tom Charley, Charley Family Shop ‘n Save; Andrea Karns, Karns Quality Foods; and Danny Rodriguez, Square One Markets.

The PFMA held its annual meeting with the membership, during which President and CEO Alex Baloga presented the annual report; Treasurer Tom Cormier of Ahold Delhaize offered the financial statements; and Scholarship Chairman Hartman gave an update on the Thomas R. and Laura Ridge Scholarship Program.

Also, the board of directors elected Bill McGlone, Main Street Market, Bangor, Pennsylvania, as the newest member.

PFMA’s next event is the Fall Legislative Conference on Oct. 1-2 at the Harrisburg Hilton.