Campbell Soup Co. has appointed Roberto Leopardi, 53, as president of its meals and beverages division, which includes Campbell’s North American soup, sauces and shelf-stable beverages brands, as well as Pacific Foods and Plum. Leopardi will report to Luca Mignini, chief operating officer, and start at Campbell effective June 4.

“Roberto brings extensive consumer packaged goods industry experience where he has built, grown and transformed global businesses,” said Mignini. “He will offer a fresh perspective to the division that is home to many of our iconic brands. Roberto will play a critical role in delivering against our strategic priorities of stabilizing and then sustaining strong financial results for this important Campbell division.”

Leopardi joins Campbell from SC Johnson, where he spent 24 years leading the company’s operations around the world, including the U.S., Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. He has extensive GM experience, most recently as VP of North America marketing, responsible for driving sales and market share growth for SC Johnson’s portfolio of brands in the U.S. and Canada. Under his leadership, his division grew share through effective e-commerce strategies driven by digital activation and new product introductions. Leopardi started his career at Nestlè, where he spent four years working in various marketing roles.

Leopardi graduated from Bocconi University in Italy with a bachelor’s degree in business, economics and statistics. He also is a graduate of the Senior Executive Program at INSEAD, a graduate business schools.

