Seasonal Peaches & Cream Halo Top Available Nationwide This Summer

Halo Top Creamery will debut its new seasonal flavor, Peaches & Cream, nationwide beginning in early June. The summer flavor will be available for a limited time.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the new flavor, with 320 calories and 20 grams of protein per pint, in freezer aisles nationwide until the end of August.

“We’re excited for our fans to try our summer flavor, Peaches & Cream, which was a top flavor request,” said Doug Bouton, Halo Top president and COO. “Suggested pairings include a rooftop, a sunset, and a glass of sparkling rosé. In all seriousness, we can’t wait to hear what our fans think about it!”

Named one of Time Magazine’s “25 Best Inventions of 2017,” Halo Top became America’s No. 1 pint of ice cream in 2017. Peaches & Cream is the latest addition to the company’s collection of 24 flavors, including fan favorites like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar and Sea Salt Caramel. The company also offers a lineup of 14 dairy-free and vegan pints, including popular flavors like Peanut Butter Cup, Candy Bar, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple.

Fans of the low-calorie ice cream in Los Angeles also can find Peaches & Cream in soft-serve form this summer at

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer Justin Woolverton.

Keep reading: