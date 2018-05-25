New Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts To Open On Aug. 22

Sprouts Farmers Market soon will finish construction on a new location in Phoenix, Arizona, at 3320 North 7th Avenue. The 31,000-s.f store will be the fifth Sprouts to open in the natural and organic grocer’s home state this year.

The store will open on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 7 a.m. Sprouts has said it will release details about the grand opening celebration at a later date.

Phoenix shoppers will discover a selection of fresh fruits and vegetables and barrels of grains, nuts and sweets in an open store layout. Each Sprouts store features an in-house butcher who prepares sausages daily and assists customers with special cuts of meat and seafood seasoning. Shoppers also will find a variety of fresh and prepared deli items for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner, a selection of freshly baked goods and craft beer and wine. the vitamins and body care department features more than 7,500 vitamin and body care products made with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients.

The new Phoenix Sprouts is bringing approximately 140 full- and part-time jobs to the area.

“Sprouts’ ‘Healthy Living for Less’ approach to grocery shopping means potential team members should share a passion for healthy eating and the fresh, natural and organic products offered throughout the store,” the company says.

Employment opportunities include:

Department managers, assistant department managers and clerks (produce, meat and seafood, deli, grocery, bakery, vitamins and body care and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy clerks

Backup receiver, administrative coordinator and scan coordinator

Sprouts, which opened its doors 15 years ago, employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 16 states from coast to coast.

