Registration Open Now For July Texas Retailers Forum

The Texas Retailers Association (TRA) will host its 2018 Texas Retailers Forum July 22 to 23 in Corpus Christi, Texas, at the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel.

“Your support and attendance at the Texas Retailers Forum is critical to its success,” says the TRA. “The 2017 Texas Retailers Forum had nearly 100 percent satisfaction rate from our attendees last year, and for our next annual forum, we are raising the bar. You will meet with hundreds of retail industry leaders from across the state at networking functions such as our Awards Dinner, networking breaks and a closing night party about the U.S.S. Lexington.”

The event’s keynote speaker, Gary Magenta, chief change architect at Root Inc., will offer his unique perspective on how the retail community can “disrupt, defy, and differentiate.”

On July 23, attendees will have the options to take part in a PAC Luncheon to help raise funds needed to help elect retail friendly legislators to the Texas Legislature. The luncheon will be a separate event and feature an elected official as the special guest, says the TRA.

The TRA is a trade association representing retail outlets of every size and sector across the state. The mission of the TRA is to be a strong advocate for the retail industry and to provide value-added services and programs pertinent to members.

