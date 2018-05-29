Bashas’ Donates 13,000 Pounds Of Apples To Arizona Food Bank

Bashas’ supermarkets and FirstFruits Marketing of Washington donated 13,000 pounds of apples to United Food Bank in Mesa, Arizona, on May 25. For scale, 13,000 pounds is the “approximate weight of an African elephant. Or about 2,000 bricks,” Bashas’ said in a statement.

The Arizona grocer delivered the fruits with a semi-truck as part of First Fruit’s “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” give-back campaign. The apple marketing company created the campaign to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the U.S. and Canada.

This is the first year that Bashas’ has participated in the give-back campaign. Bashas’ based the its donation—about seven pallets filled with apples—on the number of apples it sold in stores across the state during the first quarter of 2018.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to give back to the community, and participating in the Take a Bite Out of Hunger campaign is a great way to make a meaningful difference,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ Family of Stores. “This donation of more than 13,000 pounds of apples helps put a sizable quantity of fresh produce into the hands of Arizonans in need.”

In Arizona, as many as one in seven people struggle with hunger, and the number of hungry children is higher yet. About one in four Arizona children—nearly 435,000 youth—experience hunger or food insecurity.

Bashas’ Family of Stores , the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, is an Arizona-based company operating more than 100 grocery stores.

