Ahold Delhaize Subsidiary Plans Rhode Island Meat Processing Facility

Ahold Delhaize USA’s services company, Retail Business Services (RBS), plans to construct a 200,000-s.f. fresh-packaged meat facility in Rhode Island through its subsidiary Infinity Meat Solutions LLC. RBS will make a $100 million investment in the facility, which is expected to employ about 700 people and open in late 2019.

“At Retail Business Services, we’re always seeking innovative solutions that enable the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA to provide fresh, quality products to their customers. With this facility, we’re excited to enhance supply chain operations, as well as create hundreds of new jobs in Rhode Island,” said RBS President Roger Wheeler.

Through Rhode Island, Infinity is eligible for an average of approximately $948,000 in qualified jobs incentives each year for up to 10 years beginning when the company reaches certain hiring benchmarks and employees are paying Rhode Island income taxes. In addition, the company is eligible for $1.9 million in “Rebuild Rhode Island” tax credits to support the construction of its new facility and a sales tax rebate on construction materials purchased in Rhode Island.

In all, Infinity’s expansion will add nearly $60 million of activity to Rhode Island’s economy each year and generate more than $10 million in additional state revenue over the next 10 years.

“Retail Business Services has appreciated the strong engagement and support of Governor Raimondo, Secretary Pryor and their team throughout this process,” said Wheeler. “We’re grateful for the Rhode Island Commerce Board’s approval of these incentives for our subsidiary, Infinity Meat Solutions, to locate a state-of-the-art facility in Rhode Island and create jobs in the state. We look forward to finalizing the details and breaking ground for this facility in the coming months.”

