Amazon Expands Prime Benefits At Whole Foods To 12 More States

Amazon Prime member savings expanded on May 30 to an additional 121 Whole Foods Market stores across 12 states—including northern California, Colorado and Texas—plus all Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items, typically hundreds of products throughout the store, plus exclusive weekly deep discounts on select popular items.

A map of the areas where this benefit is available can be found here.

“From delicious dinner options like shrimp or rotisserie chicken to fresh organic raspberries, we’re offering savings on products customers love and can enjoy with their families,” said A.C. Gallo, president and chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market. “Exclusive deals like the sustainably caught halibut were a huge hit in Florida, and we’re excited to partner with our suppliers to bring Prime members even more discounts on seasonal favorites and everyday staples.”

These savings currently are available at Whole Foods Market stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Kansas City, Missouri, Louisiana, New Mexico, northern Nevada, northern California, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and at Whole Foods Market 365 stores nationwide. Prime member deals will be prominently featured in store, and customers also can learn about deals through the Whole Foods Market app.

Customers also receive these exclusive Prime member savings when they have their groceries delivered from Whole Foods Market stores via Prime Now. Both Prime member savings and Prime Now grocery delivery are available in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco. Prime Now offers free two-hour delivery on orders of more than $35. Amazon has said it will continue expanding delivery from Whole Foods Market throughout 2018.

Earlier this year, the companies launched free two-hour delivery on Whole Foods Market groceries through Prime Now in 10 cities. Eligible Prime members also receive 5 percent Back on Whole Foods Market purchases when using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.

