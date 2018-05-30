Italian Panini, Creamy Horchata Donuts Win Bashas’ Flavor Craze Contest

From a Pepperoni Pizza Donut to a Baklava Donut (and everything in between), Arizona residents of all ages submitted a variety of new donut flavor inventions for Bashas’ third annual Donut Flavor Craze Contest. However, it was a nine-year-old girl named Aliyah from Phoenix who earned top prize in the sweet category with her Creamy Horchata Donut, and a grown-up from Glendale named Cinthia who took home the top honors in the savory category with her Italian Panini Donut.

Aliyah and Cinthia each will receive one dozen donuts every month for a year, plus a Bashas’ gift card.

A panel of celebrity judges helped to select the winning donut in each category. The Creamy Horchata Donut is loaded with a semi-sweet, horchata-flavored filling, and covered with a cinnamon topping. The Italian Panini Donut features pesto and diced sun-dried tomatoes folded into the batter, with a topping of shredded mozzarella, diced bacon and freshly-chopped basil.

Both donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June, starting on Friday, June 1, which just happens to be National Donut Day. Ten percent of all Bashas’ donut sales on June 1 will go directly to The Salvation Army.

A sweet Piña Mango Donut from 10-year-old Lanaya of Phoenix, and a savory White Pizza Grilled Cheese Donut submitted by Liz of Phoenix were named the “People’s Choice” donut winners through a separate online poll on Bashas’ Supermarkets’ Facebook page, which drew nearly 5,000 votes.

The following kids were named finalists for their flavor submissions in the sweet category:

Vivianna, age 10, Surprise: Banana Cream Pie Donut—a donut filled with banana custard, with white icing on top, sprinkled in toasted coconut and topped with a banana chip.

Ivy, age 8, Tucson: Baklava Donut—sweet, gooey baklava with a donut-flavored twist.

Chloe, age 12, Litchfield Park: Donut Joy—a long john with chocolate frosting topped with coconut shavings, with some almond slivers sprinkled on top.

Azurae, age 16, Surprise: Elvis Donut—a banana-cream-filled donut with peanut butter icing and crunchy peanuts on top.

The following grown-ups were named finalists for their flavor submissions in the savory category of donuts:

Alyssa, Scottsdale: The Addy Donut—an apple and sharp cheddar fritter with a rosemary glaze on top, and both apple and cheddar inside.

Pamela, Buckeye: Pepperoni Pizza Donut—a donut cut in half and stuffed with pizza sauce, pepperoni and fresh, grated mozzarella cheese, then baked and topped with diced onion and black olives.

Amanda, Snowflake: Savory Spinach Quiche Donut—French cruller with spinach in the dough, topped with a Parmesan glaze and fresh Parmesan curls.

Each finalist will receive a Bashas’ gift card.

Bashas’ Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, is an Arizona-based company founded by brothers Ike and Eddie Basha, Sr. With more than 100 grocery stores, it is one of the largest employers in the state.

