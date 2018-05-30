Emmy’s Organics Shakes Up Executive Team With New CEO, VP Of Sales

Emmy’s Organics, an Ithaca, New York-based maker of organic coconut cookies, has named Bill Kelly as its new CEO and Gian Khalsa as VP of sales.

Kelly brings more than 30 years of executive financial and operational experience to his new role. Previously, Kelly developed and led business operations for companies in the design, natural foods and consumer goods space, increasing both gross and net profits at each company.

Khalsa comes to Emmy’s Organics with a multi-million dollar growth record in food and beverage and 25 years of experience in selling organic, and better-for-you products to retail channels.

Emmy’s products are available in U.S. stores nationwide and in select locations in Canada, the U.K. and Mexico.

Emmy’s recently announced today that is has achieved its fifth straight year of growth. The company enjoyed its strongest year of growth in 2017, growing 150 percent. It also recently gained distribution at a number of retailers, including Costco, Starbucks Canada, Hannaford, Meijer, Heinen’s, Supervalu, Rite Aid, Price Chopper and Big Y.

Launched in 2009 by Samantha Abrams and Ian Gaffney, Emmy’s offers a line of certified organic, vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO cookies made from premium ingredients. Committed to “using business as a force for good,” Emmy’s Organics is a certified B Corporation and makes its cookies in a solar- and wind-powered facility that produces minimal waste.

In other company new, Emmy’s Organics has formed a new partnership with the Whole Planet Foundation to help alleviate global poverty. Emmy’s $10,000 donation to Whole Planet will help provide expansion funds for new micro-lending programs in local and global communities, enabling entrepreneurs the chance to lift themselves out of poverty.

“We’re proud of our continued development and the opportunity to provide our cookies to more individuals, families and businesses,” said Abrams. “When we first started Emmy’s Organics, we wanted to offer a clean and responsible snacking option for our local community. Now, we get to do that for millions of people across the world.”

