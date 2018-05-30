For the third consecutive year, Giant Food will be the title sponsor of the annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle in Washington D.C. on Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24. The food and music festival has drawn 100,000 fans annually.

The two-day event, located at the iconic National Mall on Pennsylvania Avenue, will feature live music, cooking demonstrations and competitions, celebrity appearances, representatives from local professional sports teams and special attractions. It also will benefit the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore and Capital Area Food Bank.

A longtime supporter of USO-Metro, Giant Food has contributed more than $1.2 million to support services and programs for U.S. military communities. This year, Giant Food aims to best last year’s record and raise more than $500,000. All donations go directly to USO-Metro to help active duty service members stay connected to their home communities.

“We’re honored to play a leading role in helping aid USO-Metro in everything they do to support military service members during and after duty,” said Gordon Reid, president of Giant Food. “We are undoubtedly proud to say our commitment to helping military families will continue to grow in the future.”

“We are thrilled to be returning as the title sponsor for this year’s Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle,” said Reid. “Our local communities and barbecue fans from all over look forward to this annual celebration to kick off summer, and we anticipate another successful weekend that will help raise money for USO-Metro and supply plenty of food to the Capital Area Food Bank.”

“This event, with the support made possible by Giant Food, is one of the most significant fundraisers for our organization each year,” said Elaine Rogers, president and CEO of the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. “Our organization is so honored to be supported in our efforts to connect members of the military to their family, home and country and ensure service members are given the appropriate assistance they need and deserve.”

The Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion and Giant Local Flavors Tent will offer free BBQ and grilled food samples throughout the weekend. Many BBQ restaurants from across the country also will be in attendance serving up a variety of food.

This year’s special attractions will include Johnsonville’s Big Taste “World’s Largest” Grill, the Oscar Mayer Wiener Mobile, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, the Mr. Peanut Tour, the Comcast Techno Pavilion and more.

Tickets to the Barbecue Battle are being sold online now and also will be available at the gate. All Giant Food stores are offering a buy-one, get-one-free admission coupon. Children 12 years old and younger can enter for free when accompanied by an adult.

Headquartered in Landover, Maryland, Giant operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C., and employs approximately 20,000 associates.

