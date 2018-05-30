New York Food Industry Alliance Names Durant President And CEO

Following a four-month national search, the Food Industry Alliance of New York State (FIA) has selected Michael Durant as its new president and CEO. He succeeds Michael Rosen, who announced his retirement after 32 years with FIA.

“As the FIA president, Michael brings a wealth of experience on association management, lobbying and government affairs. He has extensive knowledge of how government works in New York, as well as association management from a state and national perspective. Indeed, the FIA is fortunate to have his talents and abilities as the next president,” said FIA Chairwoman Lorelei Mottese, director government relations at ShopRite/Wakefern.

Previously, Durant was state director of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), where he worked for nearly eight years. He also served in a number of roles in the administration of former New York Governor George Pataki.

Durant is a Siena College graduate and lives in Malta, New York, with his wife, Amy, and their two children.

FIA is a statewide, nonprofit trade association representing the interests of food stores of all sizes. Its membership includes multi-state chain operations like Hannaford, Price Chopper and Stop and Shop; independent grocers like ShopRite, C-Town and IGA; convenience stores; chain drug stores; and grocery distributors like Krasdale and the Olean Grocery Cooperative. FIA’s nearly 800 members operate close to 10,000 separate food and drug stores.

