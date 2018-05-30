NECCO Assets Sold At Auction As FDA Warns Of Unsanitary Conditions

This month, the FDA notified the New England Confectionery Co., better known as NECCO, of serious violations of “Current Good Manufacturing Practice, Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventative Controls for Human Food” regulations at its manufacturing plant in Revere, Massachusetts. The violations included significant evidence of rodent activity and “insanitary conditions” throughout the facility collected during an FDA inspection from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4, 2017. NECCO was given 15 days to respond to the FDA in writing following the receipt of the letter with steps it has taken to correct the violations.

The full letter, which outlines the poor conditions at the facility, is available to the public here.

The news comes on the heels of the sale of NECCO’s assets at auction. Spangler Candy Co. placed the winning bid of $18.83 million.

NECCO filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April, and a U.S. Bankruptcy Court auction was held May 23 in Boston. The company is best known for its NECCO Wafers and Sweetheart Valentine’s Day candy hearts. NECCO has been manufacturing candy in the Boston area since 1847, making it the oldest candy company in North America. Its other brands include Skybar, Clark, Mary Jane and Mighty Malts.

“Spangler Candy is happy to acquire the assets of NECCO,” said Kirk Vashaw, Spangler Candy chairman and CEO. “NECCO candy products have been around for more than 150 years and share important historical significance with Dum-Dums, candy canes and other Spangler Candy products.”

Vashaw said long-term plans for NECCO’s production equipment are still undecided.

Spangler Candy has been family owned and operated in Bryan, Ohio, since 1906. It is one of the largest lollipop producers in the world and the only major candy cane producer in the U.S., the company says. Other Spangler products include Saf-T-Pops and Spangler Circus Peanuts. The company operates a 500,000-s.f. manufacturing facility in its home state, as well as a co-manufacturing facility in Juarez, Mexico, for the production of a portion of candy canes.

Board members C. Gregory Spangler and Dean L. Spangler are third-generation descendants of the founders. Chairman and CEO Kirkland Vashaw is a fourth-generation descendant.

Three other companies expressed interest in acquiring NECCO’s assets, including Gordon Brothers, Round Hill Investments and Kgbdeals Shopping Inc. The opening bid started at $15.25 million.

Operations at NECCO headquarters are expected to continue until the fall when the current lease expires.

