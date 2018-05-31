FMI Launches Online Community For Emerging Food And Bev Brands

FMI is rolling out a subscription-based online community for emerging food and beverage brands that offers education, mentoring, nurturing and access to sources of capital. The new program, Emerge, will help resolve complex industry issues, says FMI, by addressing the need for productive trading partner relationships with food-producing companies that have a product or product line with limited grocery distribution and seek more sales velocity.

Emerge’s key objective is to help these brands grow sustainably by expanding their distribution, and enhancing their operations, financing and sales. This collaborative community environment will host mentors, offer education, manage supportive outreach and provide access to investors.

“Through our new virtual community, FMI Emerge, our retail members can become better equipped to meet increased consumer demand for products focused on a variety of attributes such as local sourcing, health and wellness, artisanal and global cuisine,” said FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin.

For example, natural products have doubled in the last decade to $130 million in sales, driving nearly twice as much growth as health and wellness products, the second-leading sales contributor in retail, according to a 2017 report by SPINS. These mega consumer trends also are evident in FMI’s annual operational and trends analyses. In terms of assortment, FMI’s operations data suggests the vast majority of retailers expect a continued move toward organic and local as well as items that focus on managing health and wellness. Along with health and wellness, low prices, fresh and less processed goods top the list of retailer attributes that are important to shoppers.

“Food retail connects the consumer with the supplier,” Sarasin continued. “Shoppers are demanding new sensory experiences, and the health of our industry depends on our ability to satisfy consumers’ desire for new tastes by providing exciting new products.”

Julie Pryor will serve as the program’s director. With 15 years of experience in both corporate and agency environments, Pryor has developed relationship and team-building expertise, working with internal and external stakeholders to grow clients’ businesses.

Keep reading: