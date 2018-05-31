Garden-Fresh Foods Is Expanding Its Hot Bar Lineup

In response to increasing consumer demand for more convenience items from grocery stores and delis, Garden-Fresh Foods has launched new ready-to-eat hot bar items.

New to the hot bar line are a variety of twists on traditional homemade favorites, including the French Toast Bake, a new take on bread pudding; Enchilada Casserole Kit, made with potatoes, orzo pasta and bell peppers; Chicken Pot Pie Base and Texas Barbeque Beans. All Garden-Fresh hot bar products are prepared with fresh ingredients for its grocery and private label customers.

“Our new hot bar menu items are tasty options for people looking for a fresh, yet convenient meal, whether they’re on their lunch break or picking up dinner for their family at home,” said Jim Gawronski, director of sales and marketing at Garden-Fresh. “With more people than ever shopping in the deli for ready-to-go, hot, prepared foods, we’re confident these new items will complement any hearty, homemade meal.”

Over the last decade, the demand for in-store, ready-to-eat foods has continued to grow. Food industry market research firm Datassential found that 53 percent of consumers are buying more prepared items today than one year ago.

Garden-Fresh also will also bring back seasonal, customer-favorite side items this year. These desserts are prepared around the holidays and include Egg Nog Mousse, Chocolate Truffle Mousse, Peppermint Chocolate Chip Mousse and Mint Chocolate Chip Mousse.

“At Garden-Fresh Foods, we are constantly aiming to provide high-quality, fresh food with the convenience that our customers need,” said Gawronski. “We’re excited for our customers to taste our latest products and flavors.”

Garden-Fresh will feature these new items at IDDBA 18 June 10–12 in New Orleans.

