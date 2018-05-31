Yesway Reaches 100-Store Milestone With Pick-A-Dilly Acquisition

Des Moines, Iowa-based c-store chain Yesway has reached a milestone with the acquisition of its 100th store as part of the 11-store Pick-A-Dilly portfolio transaction in northeast Missouri.

The company now owns and operates 14 stores in Missouri and is looking to add additional stores to its portfolio in the state over the next few years. Four of these stores are located in Hannibal, with other single stores locations in Vandalia, Center, West Quincy, Edina, Kingdom City, Kirksville and Palmyra.

Yesway made its first acquisition in December of 2015 and now has acquired 101 stores in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. With the additional stores it has under contract to acquire, the company expects to operate nearly 150 stores and to expand into four new states by the end of June of this year. Yesway says it remains on track to reach its goal of building a 500-location chain of c-stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.

“We are pleased with the acquisition of the Pick-A-Dilly portfolio and thrilled to have reached our 100-store milestone so quickly,” said Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Yesway chairman and CEO. “With the stores we have under contract and the depth of the pipeline, we anticipate a heightened level of acquisition activity will be taking place over the next several months. I am very proud of our senior management team. They have done a stellar job of incorporating the new store acquisitions into our rapidly expanding portfolio and of consistently delivering terrific customer experiences in each of our stores.”

Keep reading: