Albertsons Cos. Launches ‘Top-Shelf’ Private Label Line

Albertsons Cos. is “expanding and elevating” its Own Brands portfolio with Signature Reserve, branded as a “top-shelf culinary presence.”

“Signature Reserve inspires delicious discovery with extraordinary and expertly sourced flavors and ingredients,” said Geoff White, president of Albertsons Cos. Own Brands. “Shoppers are more educated and interested in culinary trends than ever before, and Signature Reserve will surprise and delight them with unique and exciting products that are found only in our stores.”

Included in the initial launch of Signature Reserve are seven flavors of ice cream, all featuring globally sourced ingredients. Flavors include Brazilian Guava Cheesecake, Madagascar Vanilla, Colombian Cold Brew Caramel, Bourbon Maple Blondie, Indian Cardamom Pistachio, Caramel Apple Chai, and Belgian Chocolate Almond. These ice creams are available now at Albertsons Cos. stores across the country.

The company plans to introduce additional new Signature Reserve products in other categories throughout 2018, including ultra-premium pasta and pasta sauces imported from Italy, single-origin packaged coffees from Sumatra and Nicaragua, and four varieties of hand-picked loose leaf tea.

“We scour the earth for ingredients and unique flavors that meet the exacting standards of Signature Reserve,” White said. “Products earn the Signature Reserve label only after a rigorous selection process, which includes scrutiny by our culinary professionals and expert merchants for top-quality craftsmanship.”

Signature Reserve joins the company’s lineup of Signature brands, which generates nearly $6 billion in sales and across more than 400 categories. Signature brands includes Signature Café, Signature Farms, Signature Care, Signature Select and the newly introduced Signature Reserve. The company expects to add more than 600 new Signature products in 2018.

The Signature brands are part of Albertsons Cos.’ portfolio of own brands, which also includes O Organics, Lucerne and Open Nature.

Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and D.C. under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated.

