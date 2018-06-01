Consumers Responding Well To Festival Foods Meal Kits, Company Says

With the introduction of its signature Step By Step dinners kits, Festival Foods says it is trying to make mealtime preparation easy for everyone, and consumer response to the kits has been strong.

The kits, available in the deli department, contain all the ingredients needed for a meal along with preparation instructions. Salt and pepper are the only ingredients that may not be included in the kits. What sets the kits apart from their competition, says Festival Foods, is that they are made with less packaging and no minimum purchase is required. They also contain fresh ingredients from local sources and are prepared right inside the store by Festival Foods Deli associates.

“To date, the response to our Step By Step Dinner Kits has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Cindy Schmidt, senior specialist-fresh foods at Festival Foods. “Our guests have told us they especially appreciate that these dinners are prepared in-store with fresh ingredients.”

The kits’ color-coded packaging helps shoppers identify the number of people a meal can feed and approximate preparation time. Recipe cards are included in each dinner kit, and most kits even contain photographs to aide preparation.

In response to consumer demand, Festival Foods has increased the number of meal options it offers. There now are 20 kit varieties, with more coming soon.

“From a basic beef stew to chef-inspired meals, we have something for everyone,” said Schmidt.

To ensure a favorite meal is in stock in the quantity needed, Festival Foods is encouraging its customers to order the meals ahead of time.

Shoppers can choose one of three types of Step By Step Dinner Kits—Skillet Family Dinners, Slow Cook Family Dinners and Dinner Kits for Two. For a guest in a hurry to get dinner on the table, Skillet Family Dinners serve a family of four and take only 15-20 minutes to prepare. Timesavers in these kits include pre-cut ingredients as well as precooked pasta or rice.

The Dinner Kits for Two kits include pre-measured ingredients. These meals take between 30-60 minutes to prepare and come in more than a dozen varieties, such as Crispy Parmesan Garlic Chicken with Zucchini and Baked Salmon, Shrimp and Asparagus.

Slow Cook Family Dinners require a slow cooker and take 4-6 hours on high or 8-10 hours on low to prepare. These kits come in three varieties: Beef Pot Roast, Pork Pot Roast and Beef Stew. Seasoning that is gluten free and exclusive to Festival Foods also is included in each of the Slow Cook Family Dinner selections.

