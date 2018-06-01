Former General Store Becomes First Vegan Market In San Diego

Mission Square Market, previously a general store, will relaunch on June 3 as what it says is the first fully vegan market in San Diego, California.

The move comes after Mission Square Market reached an agreement with vegan marketing company, Aveccio, which donated its services to help the general store become 100 percent vegan.

“With the help of the active vegan community in San Diego, the donated marketing and the enthusiasm of Sunny Bhanage, the owner of Mission Square Market, the market was able to become 100 percent vegan in one month,” the company said in a statement.

The local community rallied around the store, which already carried a number of vegan offerings, to help it make the transition. At least 50 to 100 vegan purchases were made each day to help the store sustain itself and focus on becoming totally vegan. Mission Square Market also recently started hosting local vegan events such as the Vegan Business Exchange, a San Diego vegan business support group, and Wellness Wednesdays, which let local experts teach the public about plant-based nutrition and eating.

“I am passionate about veganism, helping people be healthy and saving lives. Life is more important than money. Thanks to our community, I can now focus on that,” said Bhanage. “This is my dream. I hope we can educate people who are not vegan to help them become vegan as well. The whole San Diego vegan community has been so supportive, and it is thanks to them that we are here.”

Mission Square Market says it hopes to grow and support a bigger vegan grocery store in the future.

The store will host a launch party on June 3, featuring the debut of a pop-up called Veg’n Out, which will serve Beyond Meat sliders and fries with a Veg’n special sauce. Mission Square Market also will offer free samples of Maya’s cookies, sourced from a local vegan cookie company; Violife vegan cheese; Unisoy Teriyaki Soy Jerky; vegan cheesy Kelly’s Croutons; Nomad Eats‘ vegan cheese sauce; Rawsome Delights vegan whole food desserts; Seva foods space ice cream and coconut jerky; Bear Bar savory bars; and coffee.

Keep reading: