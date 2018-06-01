Why Not Lift And Drop Lessons From Brick And Mortar Into E-Commerce?

by Rob Christian/ SVP, retail experience, MyWebGrocer

A wise person once said “history repeats itself,” and although I am not sure who this person was, my guess is that they were most certainly a merchant.

Lessons learned at retail are learned the hard way, and there is not much room for error when the reaction to course correct does not keep pace with shopper demands. All of us in the business still pause and wonder how Blockbuster missed Netflix, how Woolworth missed dollar stores and how Toys “R” Us…well…missed it all.

But the reality of e-commerce is that the penalty for not keeping pace becomes even harsher, as now the competitor’s sword can swing swift and hard as a result of just a few key strokes. The good news for grocery retail is that the years of lessons learned through brick-and-mortar initiatives like category management, shopper marketing and monetization can be lifted and dropped into their e-commerce environment with relative ease.

With the above said, what leaves this author scratching his head is why this is not happening at a faster pace? I think the answer to that question may lie in the two-fold reality that CPGs may not be rushing in the door this time with money, people and services to claim the “captaincy” prize (because this time there is no opportunity for central helmsmanship); and in an effort to react quickly to Amazon and Walmart.com, there may be a rush toward black box e-commerce solutions versus capabilities that allow for greater self-tooling to customize both user experience and operational requirements. For a retailer, losing “self” means losing the franchise….not a good thing!

Skydiving…e-commerce style!

Lifting and dropping lessons learned in brick and mortar will always bring us back to the fundamentals of shopper marketing and category management. Here are a few basic lessons that we learned from those experiences that can be parachuted right into the midst of e-commerce execution.

Reward, surprise and delight the shopper: In brick and mortar, we called it the “shopper experience.” Now it’s “the user experience” (UX), but nothing should change when approaching how it is managed. As always, the very first impression occurs with what shoppers see when they walk into the retail environment.

The lessons learned here hold particularly true for e-commerce. Center store certainly remains an anchor for both brick and click environments, but building out an e-commerce solution that mimics the creativity that brick and mortar brought to the perimeter can be exponentially easier, and the way to keep Amazon at bay; however, this can’t happen if that retailer is relying on black box, rigidly engineered e-commerce architecture versus progressive enablement that allows for self-tooling to create a wide variety of user experiences.

These experiences can and should include pet clubs, baby clubs, wine shop, cheese shop, gift cards…frankly, an endless array of experiences that will keep the digital shopper engaged. It’s a matter of getting past the “hygienic” offerings of cereal, flour, sugar, HBA, to create the “e-perimeter,” and this can only be accomplished with an agile solution.

Leveraging the data: This is a core lift-and-drop lesson that can be very easily applied in the e-commerce environment. Having spent more than 20 cumulative years at dunnhumby, Information Resources Inc and Symphony Retail Solutions, I could introduce you to hundreds of analysts who would have given their right arms to track shopper behavior after the shopper actually bought something (not just planned to buy something) and found it to be out-of-stock. Who can argue with the success of leveraging data to target shoppers, and with today’s environment of machine learning, artificial intelligence and e-targeting the enablement being brought to e-commerce becomes nothing short of breathtaking!

Also consider that some of the insights coming back from e-data make an undeniable case that not staying on top of the e-commerce game can and will impact shopper loyalty. Leveraging this type of data by aligning the behavioral aspects of the shopper’s e-commerce buy with their brick-and-mortar buy will drive loyalty in a new and exciting way.

Monetization: If there is one lesson that the grocery retailer has learned over the years, it’s that CPG’s will pay dearly to achieve an edge with assortment, promotion, display, position and the rights to the data to drive better targeting on their brands. Why should this be any different for e-commerce?

Factually, this becomes faster and more efficient as e-offers replace paper mailings, search boosting replaces shelf position, and digital ad media replaces conventional advertising. But it only takes a day of e-shopping on the banners of various retailers to realize that only a handful of them have effectively and thoroughly enabled these monetization capabilities.

Like anything in life, you get what you pay for, and it costs money to go past the black-box solutions to enable passion and creativity in the e-marketplace. As with brick and mortar, the CPG industry also stands to benefit by working with retailers who are taking their e-commerce business to new and exciting heights, but without the ability to thoroughly and creatively enable monetization, the retailer goes on the e-commerce journey financially alone.

As with anything that is lifted and dropped, soft landings are always preferred over bruises and broken bones. The new MyWebGrocer enables all capabilities that were mentioned in this post, so please let’s get in touch to share more!

