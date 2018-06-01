Sprouts’ First South Carolina Store Will Be Its 300th In The Nation

Sprouts Farmers Market will reach two milestones with one store opening on June 13. The new Simpsonville, South Carolina, store will be the natural and organic grocer’s first in the state and 300th in the country.

“As Sprouts continues to expand from coast to coast, we’re pleased with our guests’ response to our unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the opening of the 300th Sprouts with our new neighbors in Simpsonville.”

Sprouts will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new store located at 2200 Woodruff Road before its doors open at 7:00 a.m. The public is invited to join the festivities and shop for thousands of healthy items offered throughout the approximately 31,000-s.f. store. To celebrate the grand opening, the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will make donations to local nonprofits Mill Village Farms and The Generous Garden Project by Thrive Upstate.

The retailer also will be celebrating with a number of grand opening day giveaways, including 20 off their initial total purchase for the first 200 shoppers, muffin and coffee samples, a coupon book for every 15th shopper, and one free reusable bag for every customer. The deals and giveaways will continue into the weekend. On June 16, the first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a coupon booklet for five free deli items, and on June 17, every 15th customer at checkout will receive a coupon for $5 off a purchase of more than $15 to use on their next visit.

The Simpsonville store will offer locally made products from South Carolina-based companies, including Black Mountain Chocolate, Bee Well Honey Farm, Hampton Acres and Slawsa.

As part of Sprouts’ commitment to “zero waste,” the new store will donate unsold and edible groceries to Harvest Hope Food Bank through the grocer’s Food Rescue program. In 2017, Sprouts stores and distribution centers donated 23 million pounds of product, equivalent to 19 million meals. Food that is not fit for donation is provided to local cattle farms and composting facilities.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores in 16 states from coast to coast.

