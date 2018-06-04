New ShopRite Trading Company Brand Created For Artisanal Foods

ShopRite is debuting a new premium store brand, ShopRite Trading Company, comprising “artisanal foods inspired by a variety of world cuisines.”

The line includes both imported and domestically sourced foods and is available exclusively at all the more than 270 ShopRite stores in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania.

Described by the company as a mix of “inspirational, artisanal and distinctive” goods, some products are imported from Italy, Ecuador, Spain and Greece; some are inspired by Asian, Indian, Greek and Latin cuisines.

“We sent our ShopRite experts around the world in search of the very best ingredients and finest products,” said Karen Meleta, ShopRite spokesperson. “The ShopRite Trading Company brand captures those culinary adventures with authentic products and recipes that bring the best of the world’s cuisines right to your home.”

The new line can be found in nearly every aisle, including frozen and dairy. Nearly 40 ShopRite Trading Company products are in-store now, and new items are being added to the line each month.

“ShopRite Trading Company products have exceptional flavors that reflect the extraordinary places where those foods are sourced,” Meleta said. “Customers will find premium, imported products including Arugula Wood-Fired Crust Pizza and specialty desserts like Cranberry Panettone and Pandoro from Italy, Marinated Artichoke Hearts from Peru and Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Greece.”

As part of the launch, certain products that were previously marketed under the ShopRite Imported, ShopRite Special Edition and Siempre Autentico private label brands will be converted to ShopRite Trading Company. In-store signage and shelf tags will inform shoppers about the new brand.

ShopRite Trading Company products also are available to customers who shop online via the “ShopRite from Home” service.

The new line joins ShopRite’s other private label lines such as its award-winning Wholesome Pantry brand, an organic and clean ingredient product line launched in 2016. ShopRite has been selling products branded under its signature ShopRite label since the mid-1950s.

In addition to the products listed above, ShopRite Trading Company products currently in stores include:

Smoked Atlantic Salmon

Tandoori Naan

Extra Virgin Olive Oil from California

Whole-Grain Seeded Flatbreads

Asian Szechuan Sauce

Imported from Greece Marinated Mixed Olives

Imported from Italy Novello Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Red Thai Style Chili Sauce

ShopRite is a trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey, that is the largest supermarket cooperative in the U.S.

With more than 270 stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland, ShopRite serves more than 6 million customers each week.