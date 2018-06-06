Massachusetts Tortilla Manufacturer Launches Online Store Locator

Maria and Ricardo’s , a tortilla manufacturer in Canton, Massachusetts, has added an online store locator on its website.

The features make it easier for consumers to locate retail stores that carry specific types of Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas.

On the company’s store locator page, customers click the “Select Specific Products” button. Colorful product images are then displayed of the more than 20 different types of tortillas the company makes.

Customers click on the image of the tortilla they are looking for, insert their zip code or city name, and have the option to search within a 10- to 75-mile radius.

All of the stores that carry that particular tortilla are then listed with the store name, address, phone number and a map of the area. Multiple types of tortillas can be searched at the same time, and the stores are listed closest to farthest.

“The new store locator page is easier to navigate and displays the full variety of what we offer,” said Ezequiel Montemayor, Maria and Ricardo’s CEO. “It’s important that our customers spend less time searching for our products and more time enjoying them.”

Maria and Ricardo’s has partnered with Destini, a product locator solution company, for the new features. One of the new features is that coupons for the tortillas now can be found on the store locator page. The closest five stores will be listed on the actual coupon once it’s printed. The store locator page also provides retailers who carry Maria and Ricardo’s but are not currently listed on the site with the option to add their store through an online submission form.

Maria and Ricardo’s tortillas are made with non-GMO, organic ingredients whenever possible. Company officials describe the tortillas as “full of flavor and don’t crack or break easily like other brands.” All varieties are non-GMO, vegan and kosher certified; most are made with organic ingredients or are USDA-certified organic. The products contain no artificial preservatives, colors, flavors or hydrogenated oils.

The tortillas are available at stores throughout the country, including many Whole Foods Markets.

The company was founded in 1986 by cousins Maria and Ricardo. While the two no longer are part of the company, it has always remained in the hands of Mexican families who have a passion for delicious, real and simple tortillas and Mexican foods. Today, the company is owned by and operates under the leadership of the Montemayor family.