Meat Institute Unveils ‘Beefshi’ Recipes For Foodservice

The North American Meat Institute (NAMI), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, has unveiled Foodservice versions of the popular Beefshi recipes it released in February.

“The response to Beefshi from the foodservice community since its introduction earlier this year has been very positive, and we hope the new foodservice recipes will encourage Beefshi’s placement on menus in restaurants, ‘groceraunts’ and service delis in retail stores,” said NAMI SVP of Public Affairs Janet Riley. “These innovative Beefshi recipes use fully cooked and prepared beef products, making them safe and delicious options for beef fans of all ages.”

Two-piece servings of Beefshi range from 100 to 180 calories, depending upon the recipe.

Developed by a Culinary Institute of America-trained chef, Beefshi integrates prepared beef favorites like pastrami, corned beef, jerky, beef hot dogs and beef bologna into traditional, sushi style rolls. Eight videos, shot in a traditional sushi restaurant, depict how to prepare each recipe and may be viewed at Beefshi.com.

Among the recipes are:

The Texan Roll— Roast beef rubbed with lime zest, ground cumin and garlic and rolled with Cilantro, slivered jalapenos and onions, and crumbled cotija cheese. Served with salsa.

Inside Out Wisconsin Maki— Sushi rice on the outside wrapped around a stick of summer sausage, a sliver of Colby cheese and shaved dill pickles. Served with brown, spicy mustard.

New York Deli Roll— Corned beef, slivers of fresh horseradish and Swiss cheese are rolled into a spiral. Caraway seeds add a tangy flavor.

The Reuben Roll— Warm pastrami, sauerkraut and thinly sliced Swiss cheese rolled into sushi rice and served with Russian dressing.

The Hiker’s Roll— A traditionally styled roll with nori wrapping around sushi rice, filled with slivers of beef jerky, slices of egg omelet and pea shoots or watercress with the leaves poking out the top of the roll. Dip into sriracha.

Carolina Sushi—Shredded fried beef bologna and carrot slivers rolled in rice with a vinegared cabbage leaf in place of Nori.

Formed from the 2015 merger of the American Meat Institute (AMI) and North American Meat Association (NAMA), NAMI provides member services including legislative, regulatory, scientific, international and public affairs representation.

