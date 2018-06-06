Report: Pork Is Grilling Meat Of Choice For Hispanics, African Americans

Following a new study that shows Hispanics and African Americans are more likely to consume pork chops and ribs during grilling season than any other demographic, the National Pork Board (NPB) is rolling out a new grilling campaign to engage and inform multicultural consumers about what it is says are the key health and flavor benefits of pork.

With the insight that Hispanics and African Americans prefer grilling pork over other proteins, NPB will work to reach this growing demographic via influencer partnerships who will create original pork recipes for consumers to enjoy at home.

“Hispanics and African Americans love pork, and the research we conducted validates that,” said Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing at NPB. “We also learned that, in general, shoppers statistically spend more in-store when ribs and pork chops are in their baskets.”

According to Nielsen, which conducted the study for NPB, the shopping cart is worth $121.47 when pork chops and ribs are in the basket vs. $32.54 when they are not.

“When retailers feature pork chops and ribs during grilling season consumers, spend more money at their stores,” de Jesus said. “For retailers across the nation, this is incredibly valuable information.”

Pork is a protein that cooks quickly, does not require much seasoning to make it delicious, and pairs well with side dish favorites, says NPB. Studies also show pork is low on calories and high in nutrients, making it a smart choice when choosing a protein for grilling, the Board adds, noting that roasting or grilling pork is a healthier cooking alternative that does not add fat to the protein.

Eight cuts of pork—from tenderloin and sirloin pork chop to ribeye pork chop—meet the USDA guidelines for lean, and the pork industry has worked to make adjustments in feeding and management practices to make pork leaner. Seven of the most common cuts of pork have, on average, 16 percent less fat and 27 percent less saturated fat than 20 years ago.

“Consumers can enjoy eight cuts of pork that have less fat than a skinless chicken thigh. The popular pork tenderloin has the same amount of fat as a skinless chicken breast,” de Jesus said.

Pork also has numerous nutrients, like B vitamins and selenium, that can improve overall health.

NPB has responsibility for Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. The Pork Checkoff funds national and state programs in advertising, consumer information, retail and foodservice marketing, export market promotion, production improvement, technology, swine health, pork safety and environmental management.

