Specialty Food Association Honors Two With Lifetime Achievement Awards

This year, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is recognizing two industry legends with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Chef Paul Prudhomme and distributor Seymour Binstein will be celebrated for their roles in helping to build specialty food into a $140 billion-dollar industry.

“The mission of Specialty Food Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award is to celebrate those whose careers have grown the industry and inspired others to do the same,” said Phil Kafarakis, SFA president. “This year’s inductees include a chef who became a seasoning superstar, and an importer instrumental to introducing cheese and specialty foods to the Midwest markets.”

Binstein founded European Imports as a cheese importer in 1978 and then parlayed his success into a full gourmet distribution business, pioneering the sales of specialty foods in foodservice distribution.

“His love of new and unique foods enhanced the whole specialty food industry,” says SFA. “Customers, suppliers and employees were all treated as family creating loyalties still existing today.”

Prudhomme of Magic Seasoning Blends is widely credited with popularizing Creole and Cajun cuisine—the distinctive flavors of his native Louisiana—into the international spotlight. In 1979, K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen opened in New Orleans. Four years later, Prudhomme created his own line of all-natural herbs, spices and smoked meats. The chef passed away in 2015, and the award will be presented to his family.

The 2018 inductees were chosen by the SFA’s Hall of Fame/Lifetime Achievement Committee and will be honored at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York on July 1 as part of a special event, “SFA Recognition: Celebrating Our Legacy.” The event also will include the association’s Hall of Fame Awards and annual membership meeting.

