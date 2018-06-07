Three Strikes For Delivery Meal Kits: Let Deli Step Up To The Plate

Sponsored content

by Tyson Foods Inc.

Shoppers really don’t like meal kit services, which they’ve been led to believe will make their lives easier. In fact, they give them three strikes for being a “recipe for more stress.”1

According to Eric LeBlanc, director of channel marketing, deli, at Tyson Foods Inc., “Instead of striving to imitate a one-size-doesn’t-fit-all box of ingredients that won’t satisfy a family’s needs or tastes, the prepared foods department should focus on educating and inspiring shoppers with meal plans and simple recipes using ingredients they like. The choices are abundant and readily available at the prepared foods area and throughout the store.”

Three strikes for meal kit services

Turning misses into hits

So, if meal kit services aren’t the answer, what’s the deli to do to help shoppers with meals they can be proud to serve? Seems the answer has surrounded us all along, and recent studies reinforce that conclusion.2 If we provide inspirational pre-shop messages to shoppers, along with education featuring easy recipes using products from around the store, plus offer a variety of well-executed deli products, we can ensure they have the incentives and ingredients to create eating occasions that are truly enjoyable.

When we take the time to listen to them, we hear what shoppers want and need and we gain the opportunity to develop the solutions they seek.

