Butterball Launches New ‘Premium’ Deli Turkey And Chicken Portfolio

Butterball is launching a new deli portfolio featuring specialty and seasoned items in flavors that were selected specifically for this new set. Leading the portfolio is the Thanksgiving Roasted deli turkey breast.

“Consumers that know Butterball for its unique Thanksgiving flavor can enjoy it year-round, straight from the deli counter with this skin-on, oil-browned turkey breast, roasted with a signature recipe,” the company says, adding that each of the renovated deli turkey and chicken items provides consumers with a “premium eating experience and wholesome ingredients.”

In addition to Thanksgiving Roasted Turkey Breast, the new lineup includes: Cracked Black Pepper Turkey Breast; Deep Fried Turkey Breast; Buffalo Style Chicken Breast; and Cajun Style Turkey Breast.

All of Butterball’s reformulated deli flavors are naturally roasted, made from whole turkey or chicken breast, American Humane Certified, produced with no nitrates or nitrites, gluten free, and made with no binders or fillers.

“Consumers want wholesome deli products with a just-carved turkey taste, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” says Michelle Lieszkovszky, deli brand manager for Butterball. “Our premium deli line provides consumers with a unique combination of benefits and flavors, demonstrating our continued commitment to providing higher-quality turkey the whole family will love.”

Butterball’s new deli products are available now in select markets and select retailers starting at $6.98 per pound.

Headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, Butterball produces more than 1 billion pounds of turkey each year. Its products are distributed throughout the U.S. and in more than 45 countries. Butterball operates six processing plants located in North Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri.

