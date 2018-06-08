Weigel’s Latest Location Focuses On Made-To-Order Foodservice

C-store chain Weigel’s has opened its 66th store near its corporate headquarters in Powell, Tennessee, at 7505 Clinton Highway.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new store was held June 6. A special grand opening celebration starts June 11 and will run through June 17.

“We’ve had many requests to expand and update our presence here on Clinton Highway,” said Ken McMullen, CEO of Weigel’s. “So we are excited to now offer our newest store design and fresh food offerings in this community. We now have eight gas pumps with easy access, so our customers can get in and out and be on their way quickly. We have designed this store to serve our customers best in every way possible.”

Inside the store, guests can order made-to-order food items for all dayparts at the new “Weigel’s Kitchen Now Open,” a dedicated quick foodservice kiosk. Fresh pizzas, paninis, burritos, breakfast bowls and hot soft pretzels are self-ordered from a touch screen ordering system. Weigel’s Kitchen Now Open also offers soft-serve ice cream and shakes, along with other made-to-order subs.

Fresh Weigel’s milk continues to be delivered locally from Weigel’s Powell dairy, established in 1931. All Weigel’s milk is from local East Tennessee dairy farmers and is delivered from farm-to-store within 24 hours.

The new store also offers Weigel’s fresh baked goods like donuts, cinnamon rolls, muffins and cookies, delivered daily from Weigel’s Knoxville-based bakery. It also features no-fee ATMs.

“We want to assure our customers of a great shopping experience. Our focus on fresh, local product offerings and convenience is what we strive for every day,” said McMullen.

Weigel’s 66 convenience stores, dairy and bakery, are all located within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters.

