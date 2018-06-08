Trig’s To Open Its Eighth Wisconsin Grocery Store In Tomahawk

T.A. Solberg Co. Inc. has purchased Nelson’s County Market on North 4th Street in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. The store will transition to the Trig’s banner, owned by T.A. Solberg, on June 24.

“We are looking forward to serving the Tomahawk area. This is a particularly good fit for us because our two locally owned companies share a history of serving the Northwoods through a deep commitment to the communities we are in,” said T.A. Solberg’s owner and CEO Trig Solberg.

The grocer hopes to maintain the current base of employees and will remain open 24 hours a day. Sale prices at Trig’s typically run Wednesday through Tuesday. Weekly ads will be delivered in local newspapers and are available at trigs.com.

“We strive to be an integral part of the communities we are in. We are passionate about the people we work with and the people we serve. The focus of our team is guest experience—bringing the freshest, quality foods and innovative services to our guests at competitive prices,” said Solberg.

T.A. Solberg has been part of the Central and Northern Wisconsin community for 47 years. Trig’s partners with local nonprofit organizations to help them with their fundraising efforts.

Owned by the T.A. Solberg Co., Trig’s has eight locations in Eagle River, Rhinelander, Minocqua, Stevens Point, Wausau, Weston, Manitowish Waters and Tomahawk. In addition, T.A. Solberg operates Trig’s Smokehouse in Rhinelander, six Shell gas stations, two Tula’s Cafés, Trig’s Ace Hardware in Rhinelander, Twice is Nice Consignment and Signature Salon in Rhinelander, three Postal Express stores, the Minocqua Recycling Center, the Rhinelander Recycling Center, Trig’s Central Bakery, Trig’s Trucking and Tasmania Outback.

