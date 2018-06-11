Hannaford, Manomet Honored For Social Responsibility Efforts

Among this year’s winners of the New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility (NHBSR) Cornerstone and Partnership for Innovation Awards are Hannaford Bros. and Manomet.

Winners of the Cornerstone and Partnership for Innovation Awards were chosen for their exemplary efforts to promote the concepts of corporate social responsibility (CSR) within the greater business community of New Hampshire.

Hannaford and Manomet were chosen for their collaboration in creating the Grocery Stewardship Certification Program (GSP), which assesses the environmental impacts of operating a supermarket and explores opportunities for improvement.

By surveying and scoring the results of 280 aspects of supermarket operation, GSP drives both awareness and improvement at individual stores by managers and sales associates. Manomet’s particular expertise in surveying, scientific approach and comprehensive and accessible reporting offers all grocery stores a resource on how to reduce their environmental impacts.

GSP, which is used in more than 500 North American stores, serves as a baseline for excellence within the grocery industry. According to the NHSBR, the GSP program is an “effective and powerful tool to educate, engage and train store employees and ultimately empowers those within the grocery store industry to be leaders in sustainability.”

NHBSR is a community of nearly 200 businesses, nonprofits and governmental agencies working together to support sustainability efforts in New Hampshire.

