Kellogg Leadership Changes Include New North America President

Kellogg Co. is making two leadership changes that the company believes will help drive its growth strategy in the North American and European regions. Chris Hood, currently president, Kellogg Europe, has been named president, Kellogg North America, reporting to Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. The company also appointed Dave Lawlor, currently VP, European cereal business, to president, Kellogg Europe.

“Chris is a talented executive who has successfully led our European business through challenging market conditions and expansion into new markets, revitalizing our marketing and innovation activity and improving our profitability,” said Cahillane. “In recent months, I’ve had the opportunity to spend more time with the Kellogg North America businesses, and I am confident that they are on firm strategic and financial footing. Chris is the right person to build on the progress the team has made.”

Hood will lead the portfolio of businesses within the company’s largest region, including U.S. morning foods, U.S. snacks, U.S. frozen foods, U.S. specialty channels, Kashi and Canada. He replaces Paul Norman, who left the company earlier this year.

A seasoned consumer packaged goods leader, Hood joined Kellogg in 2012 as part of the Pringles acquisition after 19 years with Procter & Gamble, where he was VP and GM for Pringles North American business.

Kellogg veteran to lead Europe

Dave Lawlor, VP, European cereal business, will succeed Hood as president, Kellogg Europe, also reporting to Cahillane.

Lawlor began his Kellogg career in sales in Ireland in 1991. Over the past 27 years, he has held increasingly senior commercial roles, including leading the company’s businesses in the Mediterranean, Middle East, Russia and United Kingdom/Ireland.

“These two internal promotions reflect the caliber of talent we have in our organization,” added Cahillane. “Both have the experience and skills to lead and execute our ‘Deploy for Growth’ strategy.”

Both leadership changes are effective July 1, 2018.

