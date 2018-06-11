Industry Vet Joins Northern Wind As VP, New Product Development

Northern Wind, a New Bedford, Massachusetts-based direct off-loader, processor and distributor of fresh and frozen scallops, has named industry veteran Ken Loud as VP of new product development.

Loud comes to Northern Wind with more than 35 years seafood industry experience. Most recently, he spent four years with Kendell Seafood.

Loud’s addition to the team provides the company with an immediate product line expansion of vessel direct domestic and international seafood species, including FAS long line cod, conch, mackerel, octopus, smelts, butterfish and squid, says Northern Wind. These species’ origins include Turkey, Morocco, Bulgaria, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, China, Peru, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Norway, Russia and the U.S.

Loud will be involved on both the procurement and sales side of these offerings and will lead the Northern Wind team’s selling efforts to expand distribution.

“We look forward to working with Ken and the synergies he brings to our sales team. His industry experience, product knowledge and contacts on both the supply and sales side add a new dimension to Northern Wind’s already rich base,” said George Kouri, company CEO.

“We are in an expansion mode, and this is an integral piece of the puzzle,” added Ken Melanson, chairman and founder.

Loud will work closely in this effort with Michael Fernandes, Northern Wind president, on both the sourcing and distribution models to be implemented.

For more than 30 years, Northern Wind has provided its customers with fresh scallops, wild-caught and fleet-harvested from the waters of the North Atlantic. Northern Wind is a member of the American Scallop Association and provides its customers with seafood products that have been responsibly harvested using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

