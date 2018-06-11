Original Soupman Co. Launching ‘Soup For Troops’ Campaign

Gallant Brands Inc., based in Eatontown, New Jersey, parent company of The Original Soupman LLC, is launching a nonprofit foundation with a mission to send free soup to veterans and their families.

“Soup For Troops” is a 501(c)(3) organization, sponsored by Gallant Brands, that will further Soupman’s efforts in providing “Soupman Soup for All.”

Soup For Troops will donate soup as part of its ongoing patriotic mission to honor U.S. veterans, some of whom continue to struggle when they return home. Statistics show that veterans suffer from high rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), with about one in 10 Afghanistan veterans and as many as one in five Iraq War veterans suffering from the debilitating condition. Additionally, injury and difficulty finding jobs are resulting in increased depression and financial instability for a growing number of veterans. Public Health and Nutrition reports 27 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have struggled to put food on the table.

The Soup For Troops program will kick off on July 4, in Nutley, New Jersey, a town renowned for its veteran’s programs. About 3,000 veterans and their families live in this community. The relationship with the Nutley community will serve as a scalable model to support veterans through local partnerships on a national level, says Gallant.

As part of the program, soup will be delivered to a central location in Nutley, where veterans may pick it up. Nutley is the only town in the state to have its own Department of Military Affairs—called the Nutley Department of Military Veterans Affairs Bureau.

“Veterans face many unique challenges in this country. We want to make sure putting food on the table is not one of them,” said Gallant President Joe Hagan. “Our corporate name, Gallant Brands, was inspired by those who have served so selflessly in the armed forces. We have had a mission to assist veterans since the moment we launched; and as citizens we should never forget to thank our veterans, remember their sacrifices and honor their selfless dedication to protecting our freedoms. Soup for Troops is a warm and comforting ‘thank you’ from Gallant Brands. Our hope is to remind them that their sacrifices are always appreciated and never forgotten.”

“It’s always a great day when a company like this steps up to do something for our veterans,” said Courtney Johnson, director of the Nutley Department of Military Affairs. “Our troops come home to a world where jobs can be scarce, and The Original Soupman soups will be perfect for our veterans and their families. Soup for Troops is a win-win for all of us.”

The Original Soupman flavors that will be donated to veterans include Chicken Noodle Soup, Shrimp Bisque, Lobster Bisque, Gluten-Free Lentil, Chicken Gumbo, and Crab and Corn Chowder.

The Original Soupman’s roots began at its New York City 55th St. and 8th Ave. store, which inspired the famous “Seinfeld” episode that made Soupman a cultural icon. The Original Soupman sells its soups in eco-friendly, shelf-stable Tetra Recart cartons online and at supermarkets, grocery, mass market and convenience stores.

Keep reading: