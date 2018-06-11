No New SNAP Work Requirements In ‘Bipartisan’ Senate Farm Bill

The Senate Agriculture Committee on Friday released its version of the Farm Bill, which is expected to receive bipartisan support. Notably missing from the Senate bill are provisions from the House’s version that would have introduced new work requirements to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Industry reactions to the House bill were mixed, but statements released by trade organizations following the publication of the Senate bill, seem to express more optimism.

“We thank Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow for their hard work and efforts to bring forward a Farm Bill that maintains the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program’s strong public-private partnership between retailers and the federal government,” said Peter Larkin, president and CEO of the National Grocers Association (NGA). “The Farm Bill is a critical piece of legislation that brings certainty to multiple stakeholders within the food and agriculture supply chain, and we urge Congress to pass a bill prior to the September 30 deadline.

“As the leading trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, NGA is working to advance policies that will protect and enable the sector to grow and better serve the communities in which independent grocers operate. The version of the Farm Bill as approved by the House Agriculture Committee included important measures that received bipartisan support, and we will work to incorporate these provisions into the final piece of legislation.”

NGA’s top legislative priorities for this year’s Farm Bill include protections for private SNAP retailer sales data; preservation of consumer choice in SNAP; prohibition of any new fees or excessive reporting mandates; and an expanded Food Insecurity Nutrition Incentive (FINI) program.

Matt Knott, president of Feeding America, also expressed his support for the new bill’s treatment of SNAP.

“In its consideration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the bill is a marked improvement from the House legislation, and we thank Chairman Roberts and Ranking Member Stabenow for their bipartisan cooperation,” said Knott. “With regard to SNAP, the Senate measure is a stark improvement over the House Farm Bill (H.R. 2), which would dramatically limit the availability of the program and reduce the benefits provided. The Senate bill recognizes the SNAP program is already designed to encourage individuals to find work, and work more hours, and takes steps to address barriers to work that many face by strengthening and increasing partnerships in employment and training. The bill also makes targeted and reasonable improvements to SNAP program administration and in areas that will further strengthen the program.

“At the same time, the measure falls short of adequately investing in The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), a critical source of food for millions of individuals and families across the country. We want to work with the Senate to strengthen these provisions going forward.

“We all have a role to play in addressing hunger—charity and government—and SNAP provides critical assistance where we cannot. For every meal that Feeding America provides, SNAP provides 12. Feeding America’s national network of member food banks simply cannot meet the need in communities without robust investments in SNAP, TEFAP and other nutrition assistance programs.

“As the Farm Bill moves forward, we encourage lawmakers to recognize the importance of passing legislation that both supports America’s agricultural producers and strengthens key nutrition programs for seniors, veterans, children and working families.”

