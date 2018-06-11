Tops Names New Pharmacy Director, Pharmacy Operations Manager

Tops Friendly Markets has promoted Matthew Hamed to director of pharmacy. Hamed has been serving as interim director of pharmacy since January. Other recent promotions include Lynn Marie Kay as pharmacy operations manager; Martin Lee as warehouse supervisor; and Wyatt Anderson, Jim Kolpack and Travis West as new store managers.

Hamed joined Tops in 2009, working in various pharmacy departments in the Rochester, New York, area. Over the years, he served as a staff pharmacist, pharmacy manager, medication therapy management pharmacist, and regional pharmacy manager for the west. He earned his doctorate of pharmacy degree from SUNY Buffalo in 2009.

May has worked for Tops since 2015. Previously, she was human resources coordinator. In her new position, she will be responsible for the daily management of all aspects of the company’s pharmacy systems and hardware. She also will oversee the pharmacy office staff, the pharmacy intern program, and the recruitment and retention of pharmacists and interns. She will work with the Tops community relations department on outside community events involving Tops pharmacy.

May has more than 15 years in retail, including a background in human resources and operations. She attended D’Youville College, where she studied education.

Lee previously worked at Kraft Food Corp. as facilities manager for 10 years before joining Tops. In his new role as warehouse manager, Lee will oversee daily warehouse operations; ensure compliance with all company policies; ensure all safety production, sanitation and quality standards are attained; assist in the training of new hires; and monitor employee relations.

West is the new store manager of the Hardwick, Vermont, Tops. He previously served as operations manager of the Tops store in North Syracuse-Airport Plaza. West has worked in retail management since 2001 and joined Tops in 2009. He has worked in various positions including part-time night crew clerk, dairy-frozen manager, GM/HBC manager, grocery and non-perishable operations manager.

Kolpack is the new manager of the North Boston, New York, store. Previously, he served as assistant store manager for the Delaware-Sheridan Drive Tops location in Buffalo, New York. He began his career with Tops 29 years ago and has held several management positions.

Anderson will be the new store manager in the Northville, New York store. He previously served as assistant store manager at the Tops in Greenville, New York. Anderson has worked for Tops since 2011 and has held various positions including deli manager and bookkeeper, all while attending SUNY Fredonia, where he was studying for his bachelor’s/master’s degree in mathematics education, which he received in 2015.

Tops, headquartered in Williamsville, New York, operates 169 supermarkets and five additional franchise locations in New York, northern Pennsylvania and Vermont. The company employs 14,000 associates. On Feb 21, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is pursuing a financial restructuring plan.

