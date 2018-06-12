Earth Fare Opens First South Florida Store In Palm Beach Gardens

Earth Fare, the specialty organic and natural food retailer, on May 30 opened its newest Florida location in the Mainstreet at Midtown Shopping Center at 4925 PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens. This is the ninth Florida location for Earth Fare and the first in South Florida.

Hundreds of shoppers began lining up before dawn to be among the first in the area to experience the new store. The grand opening celebration began with a ribbon cutting and featured a $6,000 check presentation to Localecopia to support HealthyMe. HealthyMe is a multifaceted program that introduces K-8 children to the importance of maintaining a healthy Earth in order to grow healthy food options to fuel our bodies. Throughout the day, hundreds of shoppers took part in product demonstrations, giveaways and entertainment.

With more than 40 locations across the Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, Earth Fare brands itself as a “national brand with local roots.” To hear what Palm Beach Gardens shoppers would want out of the new store, Earth Fare connected with a range of community members through its community advisory board, comprised of local health and wellness experts, as well as residents and community leaders. Earth Fare says these individuals were integral in tailoring the retailer’s approach to the in-store experience to ensure the store’s offerings meet the needs of local shoppers.

“We could not be more thrilled to now offer Palm Beach Gardens residents a place to shop for all their families’ grocery needs, knowing their carts are full of only the healthiest, tastiest foods,” said Frank Scorpiniti, Earth Fare president and CEO. “We are thankful to our local vendors and community advisory board for helping Earth Fare build the best healthy offering, specific to the Palm Beach Gardens area.”

Beyond groceries, the new store features Earth Fare’s Heirloom Juice Bar, which serves smoothies and juices, plus coffee drinks and custom blends as well as freshly prepared bottles to go. Shoppers will find a variety of organic choices at Earth Fare’s Palm Beach Gardens Kitchen, featuring a salad bar, hot foods bar, pizza station, sandwich counter and packaged meals-on-the-go.

