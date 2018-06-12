Food Lion Opening Two South Carolina Stores June 13

Food Lion will celebrate the grand opening of two of its newest South Carolina stores on Wednesday, June 13. The stores are located at 1241 38th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach and 1610 Highway 17 South in Surfside Beach.

Each store will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on June 13 following a 7:45 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony where local staff from three local feeding agencies will speak about Food Lion’s impact in the community. Also as part of the celebrations, the first 100 customers in line will receive a free tote bag and mystery gift card valued between $5 and $200.

“Food Lion has been a proud member of the Greater Myrtle Beach community for nearly 40 years,” said Joel Smith, Food Lion’s director of operations for the greater Myrtle Beach area. “We are excited to open our doors this week and offer our customers a great grocery experience where it’s easy to shop, easy to save and easy to figure out what’s for dinner tonight. We are bringing an expanded assortment of quality, fresh products to our customers, while keeping the low prices they expect from Food Lion.”

Customers visiting these stores will be able to choose from an expanded variety of products, including fresh-cut fruit, local craft beers, hand-battered buttermilk fried chicken and other new items.

Additionally, the Myrtle Beach location will offer pizza made in-store, fresh seafood items such as lobster tails, cod fillets, tuna, shrimp, crab legs and clams. The store also will feature dedicated Kosher meat offerings and other Kosher selections in various departments.

As part of the grand opening ceremonies, Food Lion will donate the equivalent of 45,000 meals—or 15,000 meals each—to the stores’ partner food pantries: Helping Hands, Tabernacle of Meetings and the Community Kitchen.

These efforts are part of Food Lion’s commitment to donate 500 million meals by 2020 through its hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds.

The new Myrtle Beach store will be open daily from 6:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m., and the Surfside Beach store will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

