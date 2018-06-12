Natural Grocers Opening Relocated Richardson, Texas, Store On June 21

Natural Grocers will open its relocated Richardson, Texas, store on Thursday, June 21 at 677 Campbell Road. The 14,395-s.f. store will open at 8 a.m. with a grand reopening celebration and ribbon cutting.

As part of the celebration, Natural Grocers will host a grocery giveaway sweepstakes in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7 a.m.-7:55 a.m. on June 21. The drawing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

The first 100 customers also will receive a free Natural Grocers shopping bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy breakfast and a Natural Grocers kitchen set.

In addition, customers who register for the grocer’s rewards program, {N}Power, will receive a $2 off coupon to use while shopping.

The grand reopening will include a number of special events, including gluten-free muffin sampling, an ice cream social and vendor demonstrations.

The store also will offer a monthlong series of free events, including food tastings, health fairs, cooking demonstrations and nutrition classes with nutrition experts.

Natural Grocers provides its communities with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products. The Richardson store also will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

Natural Grocers operates 23 stores in Texas and plans to continue growth in the region.

“We’re committed to deepening our stakes in the Lone Star State,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. “We believe that our standards resonate with customers and people looking for healthier food choices at affordable prices, and that’s why we continue to open new stores and relocate existing stores in Texas.”

