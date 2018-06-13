Deli Brands of America Opens New Slicing, Logistics Facility

Deli Brands of America (DBA) has opened a new 22,000-s.f. slicing and logistics facility in Baltimore County, Maryland.

DBA, the processing subsidiary of Saval Foods Corp., will utilize the new facility to support its current operation that produces deli meats and family-recipe entrees.

“We are excited to continue the growth of our company which my grandfather started in 1932,” said Jeff Saval, president of DBA.

The new location will be utilized for deli meat slicing functions, as well as to handle all outbound freight and logistics for DBA.

This facility is in addition to the company’s processing plant located in Baltimore, Maryland, which produces deli products including corned beef, pastrami and roast beef as well as the Honest to Goodness Natural Deli brand that is made with all-natural ingredients.

“After an extensive real estate search, it became apparent that 1705 Twin Springs Road met each important criteria for our growing needs, highlighted by its close proximity to our existing processing and distribution facilities,” said Saval.

“As a producer of perishable products, it is critical to minimize travel times and create an efficient logistics center to transport product to our growing customer base throughout the Mid-Atlantic region as well as national accounts throughout the United States,” he added. “The building location is also convenient to our existing employees and provides us access to a highly-skilled base to recruit new workers in the future.”

The company also markets beef, pork, veal and lamb products, as well as family recipes that feature items like corned beef hash, roasted pork loin and gourmet pot roast.

DBA sells to distributors, chain restaurants, retail foodservice and industrial food users throughout the U.S.

A family owned business, established in 1932, Deli Brands of America based in Baltimore, employs more than 100 people.